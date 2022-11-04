Dr. Hirsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Hirsh, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Hirsh, DPM
Dr. Steven Hirsh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Hirsh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hirsh's Office Locations
-
1
Star Home Rehab Services4611 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 599-4731
-
2
Medpro Urgent Care Center Inc2950 Griffin Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 924-6151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsh?
Dr. Hirsh is a very dedicated and caring professional. I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Steven Hirsh, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629029558
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsh works at
Dr. Hirsh speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.