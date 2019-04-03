Overview of Dr. Steven Hirshberg, MD

Dr. Steven Hirshberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Hirshberg works at Midlantic Urology in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.