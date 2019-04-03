Dr. Steven Hirshberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirshberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hirshberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Hirshberg, MD
Dr. Steven Hirshberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Hirshberg works at
Dr. Hirshberg's Office Locations
Midlantic Urology1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Blindsided by a diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer, at first I thought Dr. H was a know-it-all and pretty cold. But the more he came around to see me in the hospital, I began to realize that he was very competent and a good guy. These docs are busy and don't have time for small talk. He and Dr. Schacter were very straight with me. They have taken care of a lot of little details and laid out a plan of treatment that makes sense. I am a medical journalist (ophthalmology) so I do my own research
About Dr. Steven Hirshberg, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235176827
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirshberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirshberg accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirshberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirshberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirshberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirshberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirshberg.
