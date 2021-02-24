See All Otolaryngologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Steven Ho, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Ho, MD

Dr. Steven Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at Space Coast Ear Nose & Throat in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Space Coast Ear Nose & Throat
    1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 301, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 309-2806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Steven Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285617142
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho works at Space Coast Ear Nose & Throat in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ho’s profile.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ho speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

