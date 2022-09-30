Dr. Steven Hodak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hodak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Hodak, MD
Dr. Steven Hodak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Hodak works at
Dr. Hodak's Office Locations
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 481-1350Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
real professional treatment he explains every step highly recommend.
About Dr. Steven Hodak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodak has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodak.
