Overview

Dr. Steven Hodes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Hodes works at May Street Surgicenter in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.