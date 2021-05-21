Dr. Steven Hodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hodes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hodes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Hodes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
May Street Surgicenter200 Perrine Rd Ste 208, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 661-9075
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodes?
Dr. Hodes is very personable, knowledge and professional. I have been going to him for years now and it is always a pleasant experience. They staff is also great. I would recommend him to anyone with GI issues.
About Dr. Steven Hodes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1578561759
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai-Bronx Va Hosps
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodes works at
Dr. Hodes has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.