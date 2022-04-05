Overview of Dr. Steven Hollstien, MD

Dr. Steven Hollstien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Hollstien works at Orthopedic Surgical Practice in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.