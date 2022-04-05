Dr. Hollstien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Hollstien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Hollstien, MD
Dr. Steven Hollstien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Hollstien works at
Dr. Hollstien's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgical Practice5333 Hollister Ave Ste 135, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 967-9311
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollstien?
Dr. Hollstien not only is a caring doctor, but he's an excellent surgeon. I had minimal pain and a fast recovery due to his excellent surgical skills. And, the nurses love him!!
About Dr. Steven Hollstien, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912087040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollstien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollstien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollstien works at
Dr. Hollstien has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollstien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollstien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollstien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollstien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollstien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.