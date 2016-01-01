See All Critical Care Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Critical Care Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Holsten, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Holsten works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Rib Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Partial Lung Collapse
Rib Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Holsten, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1902817315
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia Health Sciences Univ
    • Med College Of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    • Med College Of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Wills Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Holsten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holsten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holsten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holsten works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Holsten’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holsten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holsten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

