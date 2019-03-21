Overview of Dr. Steven Holt, MD

Dr. Steven Holt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Holt works at Renaissance Surgery Center in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.