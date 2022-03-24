Overview of Dr. Steven Holzman, MD

Dr. Steven Holzman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Holzman works at Plastic Surgery Center Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.