Dr. Steven Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Hong, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Hong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
Dr. Hong is an exceptional physician. He has cared for our family for about 20 years. He is excellent.
About Dr. Steven Hong, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1427033794
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Stanford University
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hong speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.