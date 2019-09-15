See All Dermatologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Steven Hong, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Hong, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Hong works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder
    2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Allergic Reaction
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Skin Infections
Tinea Versicolor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 15, 2019
    Dr. Hong is an exceptional physician. He has cared for our family for about 20 years. He is excellent.
    Maggie R. — Sep 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Steven Hong, MD
    About Dr. Steven Hong, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427033794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hong’s profile.

    Dr. Hong has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

