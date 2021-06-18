See All Vascular Surgeons in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Johnson City, TN
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD

Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.

Dr. Hopkins works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hopkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    2428 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-5054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franklin Woods Community Hospital
  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital
  • Unicoi County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 18, 2021
    I am totally pleased with Dr Hopkins. I presented with circulation problems in both my legs. Dr Hopkins did a thorough examination and ordered the appropriate testing. He speaks in language you can understand highly recommend this doctor when a vascular surgeon is necessary.
    Thomas Sweetland — Jun 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD
    About Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760471056
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Akron Gen Med Center
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hopkins works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hopkins’s profile.

    Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.