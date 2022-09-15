Overview

Dr. Steven Horn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Horn works at Northtowns Cardiology PLLC in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.