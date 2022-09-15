Dr. Steven Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Horn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Horn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Horn works at
Locations
-
1
Northtowns Cardiology PLLC190 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-3810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?
My father had a sudden heart attack in 2021 after years of poor care by his previous cardio dr and exactly 3 months after he got the dangerous moderna mrna covid vaccine (we’re certain that was the cause). I’m my fathers proxy and help him through his med appts. His previous cardio dr always passed him off to a subpar PA and was totally disengaged from my fathers care. After recovering from his heart attack, we searched for a better cardio dr, did an exhaustive search in the Buffalo area, and settled on Dr Horn. Let me tell you, he’s fantastic! He finally got my dad regulated on his BP meds, something we struggled with for years, he takes his time, listens, explains, is exceptionally thorough, is extremely smart and is a compassionate dr. We see Dr Horn for most visits instead of a PA. But anytime we do see the PA and have questions, he comes right in and gives us whatever time we need. If we need to call, he always calls back timely. His staff is great too. He’s honestly the best.
About Dr. Steven Horn, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1457324469
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Buffalo Grad Med Edn Consortium
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- State University of New York at Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn works at
Dr. Horn has seen patients for Chest Pain, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.