Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO

Family Medicine
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Dr. Horvitz works at Institute for Medical Wellness in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Institute for Medical Wellness
    110 Marter Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 231-0590

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

    Aug 04, 2018
    Dr. Horvitz does an excellent job combining traditional medicine with alternative and emerging practices. I liked that he is more interested in what is causing the issue versus just providing a medication or treatment. His time with patient is not rushed and he communicates very well including use of online portal. He listens and it is known that he participates in continued professional training. He is especially helpful with new research on how diet and nutrition affect aspects of health.
    BG in Mount Laurel, NJ — Aug 04, 2018
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO.

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Dr. Steven Horvitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horvitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horvitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horvitz works at Institute for Medical Wellness in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Horvitz’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

