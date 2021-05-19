Dr. Steven Hotze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hotze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hotze, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Hotze, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Allergy, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Hotze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hotze Health and Wellness Center20214 Braidwood Dr Ste 215, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 579-3600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hotze?
I have been seeing him for 15 years. He’s the only doctor that was able to help me with my hypothyroidism. I saw reviews on here about his response to COVID-19. He is absolutely not wrong. There is science to back up what he says. I am a Dental Hygienist in Colorado and Texas. The doctor that I work for in Colorado feels the same as Dr Hotze and provides pages of references showing that what Dr Hotze is saying is true. I would not be surprised to see that these negative reviews have popped up since he has started standing up against the way COVID-19 is being handled. I am starting to notice that anyone not bowing down in fear to this COVID-19 mess is called a quack or someone who doesn’t care about other people. I feel it is not wise to not look at every angle when things like this arise. He is a wonderful doctor. As far as his supplements, The have never pushed any supplements on me. They give me the information and I make my own decisions and they don’t mention it again.
About Dr. Steven Hotze, MD
- Allergy
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1659602316
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hotze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hotze works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotze. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hotze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hotze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.