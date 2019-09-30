Overview of Dr. Steven Howell, MD

Dr. Steven Howell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY



Dr. Howell works at Jeffery D Flatt DDS in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Strabismus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.