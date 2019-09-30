See All Ophthalmologists in New Albany, IN
Overview of Dr. Steven Howell, MD

Dr. Steven Howell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

Dr. Howell works at Jeffery D Flatt DDS in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Strabismus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howell's Office Locations

    Jeffery D Flatt DDS
    1919 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 503-2092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Sep 30, 2019
    Every time I have had to take my child in Dr. Howell has been great. He has being seeing my child since he was 18 months old due to some eye issues. As you can imagine this is scary for such a small child. 2 years later my child is still seeing Dr. Howell and we have no complaints. He is always patient, thorough, and explains everything in detail. We will continue to see Dr. Howell for my child's vision needs!
    About Dr. Steven Howell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1568492965
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • University of Alabama
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howell works at Jeffery D Flatt DDS in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Howell’s profile.

    Dr. Howell has seen patients for Diplopia, Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Strabismus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

