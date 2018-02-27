Overview of Dr. Steven Huerd, MD

Dr. Steven Huerd, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Huerd works at St. Luke's Clinic - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Associates in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.