Dr. Steven Huish, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Huish, MD

Dr. Steven Huish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York - Syracuse College of Medicine|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.

Dr. Huish works at Mountain Orthopedics - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Orthopedics - Layton
    201 W Layton Pkwy Ste 400, Layton, UT 84041 (435) 264-5767
  2. 2
    Mountain West Surgery Center
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 (435) 264-5766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 29, 2019
    Dr. Huish fixed my elbow after a nasty fracture. He has a great bedside manner and was caring and compassionate. I had a great outcome. He’s the best!
    Molly — Oct 29, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Huish, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508907387
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinatti Med School|University of Cincinnati Medical School
    • UT Southwestern
    • State University of New York - Syracuse College of Medicine|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Huish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huish has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Huish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

