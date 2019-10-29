Overview of Dr. Steven Huish, MD

Dr. Steven Huish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York - Syracuse College of Medicine|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Huish works at Mountain Orthopedics - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.