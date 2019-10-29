Dr. Steven Huish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Huish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Huish, MD
Dr. Steven Huish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York - Syracuse College of Medicine|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.
Dr. Huish works at
Dr. Huish's Office Locations
-
1
Mountain Orthopedics - Layton201 W Layton Pkwy Ste 400, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5767
-
2
Mountain West Surgery Center1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5766
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huish fixed my elbow after a nasty fracture. He has a great bedside manner and was caring and compassionate. I had a great outcome. He’s the best!
About Dr. Steven Huish, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1508907387
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinatti Med School|University of Cincinnati Medical School
- UT Southwestern
- State University of New York - Syracuse College of Medicine|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huish has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
