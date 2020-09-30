Dr. Steven Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Hunt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Hunt works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-7177
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
Dr. Hunt is an amazing physician who takes the time to educate his patients regarding all essential procedures. The entire staff at BJHC is compassionate and professional and each member goes above and beyond what is required of them. The 2 hour commute to see him was worth every minute and I would recommend him to anyone who is facing a potential colo-rectal surgery. He was conservative in his approach and placed my needs and concerns as his top priority, performing the least invasive surgery possible to enable me to live a better life.
About Dr. Steven Hunt, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205853835
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- Stanford University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Pelvic Abscess and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.