Overview of Dr. Steven Hutchinson, MD

Dr. Steven Hutchinson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Heart Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Hutchinson works at Wichita Surgical Specialists in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.