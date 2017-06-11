Dr. Steven Hutchinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Hutchinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Hutchinson, MD
Dr. Steven Hutchinson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Heart Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Hutchinson works at
Dr. Hutchinson's Office Locations
Kansas Heart Office Plaza9350 E 35th St N Ste 103, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 858-5000Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Health Strategies Plaza551 N Hillside St Ste 550, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 682-2911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Heart Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We had the privilege to have Dr. Hutchinson take care of our brother helping him and us through a critical time of our brother's life. Dr. Hutchinson NEVER left us as family in the dark. He gave us time and more time to answer our questions and concerns. He cares, he has patience, compassion and NEVER gives up.
About Dr. Steven Hutchinson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- St Francis Regl Med Center|St. Francis Regional Medical Center
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchinson works at
Dr. Hutchinson has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.