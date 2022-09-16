Dr. Steven Ikenberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ikenberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ikenberry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Ikenberry works at
Locations
Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd401 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 397-7340Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i am thrilled to have been here to understand how to go forward in handling my diseases Dr, I was extremely helpful. I felt cared for, listened to, and have information I can proceed with
About Dr. Steven Ikenberry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikenberry works at
Dr. Ikenberry has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikenberry.
