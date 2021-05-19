Dr. Israel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Israel, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Israel, MD
Dr. Steven Israel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Israel works at
Dr. Israel's Office Locations
Steven B. Israel MD & Associates LLC121 Congressional Ln Ste 604, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-2262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Steven Israel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063548196
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
