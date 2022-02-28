Dr. Istephan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Istephan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Istephan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Istephan works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine1704 S Custer Rd, Monroe, MI 48161 Directions (734) 241-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
He takes the time to listen to what you say. Very thorough.
About Dr. Steven Istephan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1790135986
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wm Beaumont Hospital Wayne State University
- Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Istephan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Istephan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Istephan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Istephan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Istephan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Istephan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.