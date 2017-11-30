Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itzkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, MD
Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's been my doctor for 8 years. He has wonderful bedside manners and treats his patients with respect. He genuinely cares about the patient's outcome and knows his medicine. I have recommended him to several friends and family members and they too are very pleased with his care. I would not switch him for another GI doctor.
About Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Ucsf Hosps
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Itzkowitz has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itzkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
