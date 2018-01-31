See All Plastic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD

Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Jacobson works at Jacobson Plastic Surgery LLC in Rochester, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations

    Jacobson Plastic Surgery LLC
    2518 Superior Dr NW Ste 104, Rochester, MN 55901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 398-1900
    Ridges Surgery Center
    14101 Fairview Dr Ste 400, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 303-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104899830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

