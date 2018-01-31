Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD
Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Jacobson Plastic Surgery LLC2518 Superior Dr NW Ste 104, Rochester, MN 55901 Directions (507) 398-1900
Ridges Surgery Center14101 Fairview Dr Ste 400, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 303-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobson was phenomenal to work with. When I came to his office in April of last year I was frustrated with reading many things online about treatment options for my particular case. During my consultation Dr. Jacobson went over my options thoroughly presenting the pros and cons of each. His easy nature and genuine care for his patients has given me incredible outcomes. I would trust him with any of my friends or family!
About Dr. Steven Jacobson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104899830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
