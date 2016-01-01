Dr. Steven Jaffe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Jaffe, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Jaffe, DPM
Dr. Steven Jaffe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL.

Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations
County Wide Foot, Ankle and Wound Care Associates1325 S Congress Ave Ste 108, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 734-3960Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Jaffe, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1174549216
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
