Overview of Dr. Steven James, MD

Dr. Steven James, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. James works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.