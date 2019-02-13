Overview

Dr. Steven Jimenez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Jimenez works at Spring Valley Family Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.