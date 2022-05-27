See All Ophthalmologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Steven Johnson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Johnson, MD

Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Central Coast Eye in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Endophthalmitis and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Eye
    628 California Blvd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-0102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Endophthalmitis
Macular Hole
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CenCal Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 27, 2022
    Dr. Johnson performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. He explains the procedure very well, takes his time & does not rush his patients. Dr. Johnson's staff are all very helpful & friendly. Dr. Johnson is a great surgeon, very experienced & I highly recommend him!
    About Dr. Steven Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679581581
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pacific Med Ctr
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Monmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Central Coast Eye in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Endophthalmitis and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

