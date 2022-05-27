Overview of Dr. Steven Johnson, MD

Dr. Steven Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Central Coast Eye in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Endophthalmitis and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.