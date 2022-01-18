Overview

Dr. Steven Josephson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Josephson works at Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.