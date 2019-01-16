Dr. Jubelirer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Jubelirer, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Jubelirer, MD
Dr. Steven Jubelirer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Jubelirer's Office Locations
Charleston Area Medical Center Cancer Center3415 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jubelirer is a wonderful doctor and human being. He is respectful, competent, professional and thorough. I feel blessed he is my doctor.
About Dr. Steven Jubelirer, MD
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VA Hosp
- Boston U Hosp
- Georgetown-DC Genl Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
