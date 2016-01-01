Dr. Steven Kafrissen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafrissen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kafrissen, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kafrissen, MD
Dr. Steven Kafrissen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Kafrissen works at
Dr. Kafrissen's Office Locations
First Hospital Wyoming Valley562 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 552-3925
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Kafrissen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326056359
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kafrissen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kafrissen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kafrissen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafrissen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafrissen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafrissen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafrissen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.