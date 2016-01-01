Dr. Kagen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Kagen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kagen, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Mercy, Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Saint Agnes Hospital, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
Kagen Allergy Clinic2333 Riverside Dr, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 432-8800
Kagen Allergy Clinic333 N PETERS AVE, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 Directions (920) 924-0400
Kagen Allergy Clinic555 S Washburn St, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 231-5900
Kagen Allergy Clinic100 W Lawrence St Ste 410, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 739-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Mercy
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Kagen, MD
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1235175589
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
- Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kagen works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagen.
