Dr. Steven Kagen, MD

Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
3.4 (14)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kagen, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Mercy, Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Saint Agnes Hospital, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Kagen works at KAGEN ALLERGY CLINIC in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Fond du Lac, WI, Oshkosh, WI and Appleton, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kagen Allergy Clinic
    2333 Riverside Dr, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 432-8800
  2. 2
    Kagen Allergy Clinic
    333 N PETERS AVE, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 924-0400
  3. 3
    Kagen Allergy Clinic
    555 S Washburn St, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 231-5900
  4. 4
    Kagen Allergy Clinic
    100 W Lawrence St Ste 410, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 739-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Mercy
  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
  • Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Toxic Effect of Venom
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Toxic Effect of Venom
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Steven Kagen, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
    Specialties
    47 years of experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1235175589
    • 1235175589
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    University of Wisconsin
    • University of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

