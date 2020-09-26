Dr. Steven Kahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Kahan, MD
Dr. Steven Kahan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Salem Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Kahan works at
Dr. Kahan's Office Locations
Urology Department, Mass General Physician Organization165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a bladder cancer patient and I could not be more thankful that I had Dr. Kahan as my provider. he is very knowledgeable very professional straight to the point. he is honestly everything you could ask for in a surgeon.
About Dr. Steven Kahan, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hospital
- University Hospital Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Kahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Hydrocele and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahan.
