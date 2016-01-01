Overview

Dr. Steven Kahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Kahn works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.