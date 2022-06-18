Dr. Steven Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kaiser, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kaiser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.

Locations
Integrative Gynecology4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 115, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 306-6405
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
I was always afraid of getting either an endoscopy or a colonoscopy until my primary care physician referred me to Dr. Kaiser. I felt so comfortable and relaxed with him. He is not only an amazing Dr., but a wonderful person as well. His care and bedside manner are top notch. I very highly recommend him and his team. So very glad to have found him!
About Dr. Steven Kaiser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346219433
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
