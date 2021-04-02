Dr. Steven Kalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kalter, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kalter, MD
Dr. Steven Kalter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kalter works at
Dr. Kalter's Office Locations
South Texas Oncology and Hematology Pllc4383 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Start Center For Cancer Care134 Menger Spgs Ste 1120, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 593-5900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalter has treated me for several years. My rare condition has steadily improved with no side effects. He is attentive, listens carefully, is highly intelligent, and knows what to do. He prefers the least invasive approach to treatment, and, in my case, it has been very effective.
About Dr. Steven Kalter, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1922032218
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalter has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalter.
