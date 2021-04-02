Overview of Dr. Steven Kalter, MD

Dr. Steven Kalter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kalter works at South Texas Oncology And Hematology in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.