Dr. Steven Kanarek, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Overview

Dr. Steven Kanarek, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Kanarek works at Neurology Specialists in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Specialists
    6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 461-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 03, 2022
    After reading reviews here and on Vitals.com, I was very nervous I was assigned to Dr. Kanarek. I warned the receptionist I was nervous because of so many bad reviews. She then apparently warned the medical assistant who took my weight/height, and blood pressure. She asked me what the on-line reviews said so I told her. Dr. Kanarek came in shortly after she left and made eye-contact with me and introduced himself. My issue had subsided by the time I was there was but he asked all kinds of questions and did some tests. I have no issue returning him and felt like he listened and heard me. I didn't feel rushed at all either. I'm not sure if he was just having a bad day before with so many bad reviews but my experience went well and I would definitely go back again. He ordered labs for me and I found one a value of the one of the labs he ordered and he modified the lab order then.
    Amy — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Kanarek, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1932369980
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kanarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanarek works at Neurology Specialists in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kanarek’s profile.

    Dr. Kanarek has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanarek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanarek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.