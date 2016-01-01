Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanengiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD
Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.
Dr. Kanengiser works at
Dr. Kanengiser's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Pulmonology579 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanengiser?
About Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316032998
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Childrens Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanengiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanengiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanengiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanengiser works at
Dr. Kanengiser speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanengiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanengiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanengiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanengiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.