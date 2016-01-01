Overview of Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD

Dr. Steven Kanengiser, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.



Dr. Kanengiser works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.