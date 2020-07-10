See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Steven Kanfer, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Kanfer, MD

Dr. Steven Kanfer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida.

Dr. Kanfer works at Northside Mental Health Center in Tampa, FL.

Dr. Kanfer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Mental Health Center
    1109 E 139th Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-2705
  2. 2
    806 W De Leon St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 250-0224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2020
    Dr Kanfer is very knowledgeable, kind, considerate and reliable. He has been vital in treating my 15 yr old daughter with extreme anxiety and ADHD issues. I used to be someone who practically scoffed at this type of diagnosis as a cop-out in many cases- until my own child was suffering and struggling. Her grades were abysmal and she was hiding bottles of alcohol in her room. I can happily say that after 8 months as a patient of Dr K - she is SO MUCH BETTER. 4 A's on her last report card, more engaged with our family and just generally happier and fun to be around again. I am so grateful. Thank you Dr Kanfer!
    — Jul 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kanfer, MD
    About Dr. Steven Kanfer, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740337039
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kanfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanfer works at Northside Mental Health Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kanfer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

