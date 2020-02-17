Overview of Dr. Steven Kang, MD

Dr. Steven Kang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Kang works at Miami Vascular Surgery in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.