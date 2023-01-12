Overview of Dr. Steven Kann, MD

Dr. Steven Kann, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Cincinnati Hand Surgery Consultants



Dr. Kann works at Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Seven Fields, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.