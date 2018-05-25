Dr. Steven Kanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kanter, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kanter, MD
Dr. Steven Kanter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Kanter works at
Dr. Kanter's Office Locations
South Florida Surgical Group8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 803E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-9522
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
More than a surgeon. Truly cares about your health.
About Dr. Steven Kanter, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174548713
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanter works at
Dr. Kanter has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanter speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.