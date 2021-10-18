Overview

Dr. Steven Kapetansky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Kapetansky works at Steven D. Kapetansky M.d. LLC in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.