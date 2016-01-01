Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD
Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester341 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 12:30pm
625 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022
Directions
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Kaplan, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaplan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Cystometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.