Dr. Steven Kappler, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kappler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Kappler works at Martin Health System in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology - Tradition Healthpark Two
    10080 SW Innovation Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 398-1800
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mann One Medical Building - Gastroenterology
    10050 SW Innovation Way Ste 102, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 398-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Kappler, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265490163
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kappler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kappler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kappler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kappler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kappler works at Martin Health System in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kappler’s profile.

    Dr. Kappler has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kappler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kappler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kappler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kappler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kappler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

