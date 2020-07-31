Dr. Steven Kaptik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaptik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kaptik, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kaptik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists - Waldron Endoscopy Center3209 S 23rd St Ste 350, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In July 2020 at Allenmore Hospital, Dr. Steven Kaptik performed an ERCP on my husband. From the moment we met Dr. Kaptik the day before the procedure, we felt completely at ease with him due to his pleasant and calm demeanor. Dr. Kaptik clearly explained the risks and the goals of the procedure. He is confident about his skills without being arrogant. Thanks to his expertise, my husband sailed through the ERCP and had no complications. After the procedure, Dr. Kaptik debriefed us. He was honest and direct and forward-thinking. Clearly he loves his profession and genuinely cares about his patients. All of my statements about clear communication, upbeat attitude, and expertise are true also of Leah Olson who is Dr. Kaptik’s Physician Assistant and Dorothy Gonzaga, Nurse Practioner. Before the ERCP they too spoke with us at length, never rushed, and thoroughly answered questions. The three are an excellent team. We are very grateful for their competent care.
About Dr. Steven Kaptik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1881893345
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaptik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaptik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaptik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaptik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaptik has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaptik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaptik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaptik.
