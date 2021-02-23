Dr. Karas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Karas, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Karas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Karas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karas?
He is the best doctor ever. I was having chest pains and I had a complete stress test done. Turns out I was having a severe anxiety attack. He was helpful honest and professional. I most certainly would recommend Dr. Karas.
About Dr. Steven Karas, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1245221910
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karas works at
Dr. Karas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karas speaks Greek.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Karas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.