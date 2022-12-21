Dr. Steven Kase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kase, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kase, MD
Dr. Steven Kase, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University-Stritch School of Medicine.
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kase is a great listener
About Dr. Steven Kase, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Eye Ear Infirmary, Otolaryngology St Francis Hosp Of Evanston, General Surgery
- University-Stritch School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
