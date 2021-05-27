Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Katz, MD
Dr. Steven Katz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
1
Jeffrey A Asmar LLC664 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 236-8087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Katz through a referral from a respected psychiatrist In the Hartford area. He has proven to be patient, empathetic and precise in gathering background info, expert in careful medication prescribing, monitoring, and dosing, and consistently provides clarity in diagnosing and giving reflective advice. He has helped me make sense out of complicated multi-dimensional problems, like chronic physical pain, depression, anxiety and loss. He is kind and supportive, and I always feel better after talking with him.
About Dr. Steven Katz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
