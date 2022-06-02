Overview

Dr. Steven Kaufman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.